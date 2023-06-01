Property tax: MC nets Rs 42.47 crore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

The Municipal Corporation collected over Rs 42.47 crore in property tax for the assessment year 2023-24, during the rebate period, which ended today.

The property tax amount has been collected from both commercial and residential properties. As per the record, a total amount of Rs 42.47 crore had been collected up to May 31 from 80,520 assesses —Rs 26.89 crore from 16,185 commercial property owners and Rs 12.56 crore from residential property owners. A total of Rs 1.07 crore has been collected from book entries and 1.95 crore in garbage charges.

Major receipts of the current year’s collection are from the properties of PGI (Rs 88 lakh), Punjab University (Rs 1 crore) and Chandigarh Administration (Rs 1.38 crore).

The MC had calculated property tax for the assessment year 2023-24 under clause 2 (ix) of the MC property Bylaws 2003 under the Self-Assessment Scheme and issued notices for collection of property tax dues from 1.42 lakh assesses.

With the rebate period getting over, property owners will now have to pay their dues with 25% penalty and 12% per annum interest from the date of issue of the bill to the date of actual payment. Besides, action will be started to recover the arrears under Section 138 of the Municipal Corporation Act.