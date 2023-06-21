Proposed MBBS college in Sarangpur to gear up for eight disciplines

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 20

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) has planned a preliminary estimate plan to set up a state-of-the-art 100-seat MBBS college on the Sarangpur campus here.

The proposed college, set to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 476 crore, will feature cutting-edge facilities and equipment across eight disciplines, including anatomy, biochemistry, community medicine, pharmacology, forensic medicine, microbiology, pathology and physiology.

The procurement of advanced equipment will ensure students receive comprehensive training in respective fields.

The building will be a modern and well-equipped structure, housing, besides the medical college, an administrative block, an indoor sports complex, lecture halls, a library, and a skill lab.

The inclusion of these facilities will create an optimal learning environment for students, enabling them to excel in academic pursuits.

In addition to the academic facilities, the campus will also accommodate boys’ and girls’ hostels, ensuring comfortable accommodation for students. Furthermore, an intern hostel will be provided to accommodate interns during their training period.

A shopping complex will cater to the daily needs of the students and faculty, while an auditorium will serve as a venue for various academic and cultural events, enhancing the overall campus experience.

The college will be equipped with facilities available at renowned institutions such as AIIMS-New Delhi, AIIMS-Bathinda and AIIMS-Jodhpur. The objective is to establish a campus that meets the highest standards and caters to the increasing demand for qualified doctors in the country.

The project has received in-principle approval from the Standing Finance Committee, subject to the submission of a preliminary detailed project report (DPR), a detailed implementation blueprint (DIB) note, and a comprehensive checklist of posts to be sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for further consideration.

The institute offers a wide range of training and residency programmes for postgraduate medical students in various clinical and non-clinical specialties.