Prospective groom dupes woman of Rs 3.59 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

A city woman has been duped of Rs 3.59 lakh by an online fraudster.

The complainant, a Sector 7 resident, stated that her family had come across a profile of a man on a matrimonial site and found him a suitable match for her after which the suspect started communicating with her. The suspect claimed that he used to export dry fruits to various countries. He gained the victim's trust and asked her to lend him Rs 3.59 lakh as he had to make a payment. He promised to return the money within a few days.

The victim fell in the trap and transferred the money to the bank account number provided by the suspect, only to realise that she was duped. A case was registered at the Cybercrime police station and a probe initiated into it.