Prostate cancer awareness drive with free health camp organised in Zirakpur

Hoprayas Foundation Trust organised a free prostate and kidney care camp at Skynet Towers, Zirakpur.

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The camp witnessed participation from hundreds of people, who benefited from free consultation, tests, medicines, and vital health check-ups.

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Former Punjab DGP Rajinder Singh attended as the Chief Guest. A memento was presented to him by the trust.

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Urologist Dr Girdhar S. Bora, Senior Associate Professor and Incharge, Department of Urology, PGIMER Chandigarh, conducted an awareness session and consultation, educating attendees on the importance of early detection and prevention of prostate-related diseases.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories provided medical assistance and conducted free tests.

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A felicitation ceremony was also organised to honour individuals for their contributions to society. Amar Vivek, Centurion Blood Donor (177th donation) and Legal Advisor of the trust, and Arun Raina, Centurion Blood Donor, were felicitated for their outstanding voluntary blood donation work.

Ashwani Kumar was honoured for completing his 74th blood donation, while Ashwani Sadhu was recognised for making over 53 blood donations.

Sadhu, Managing Trustee, Hoprayas Foundation Trust, said that the camp was an effort to promote awareness and early detection of prostate cancer. He added that the organisation plans to conduct more such health camps across Punjab and other cities in the future.