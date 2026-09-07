Protecting biodiversity crucial for food, water security, livelihoods: Governor

Highlighting India’s rich biological heritage and traditional environmental ethos, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday emphasised that ecological security is closely linked to food and water security, livelihoods and sustainable development.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 16th National Meet of State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils (UTBCs) here, Kataria underlined the importance of integrating traditional knowledge and community participation with contemporary conservation approaches.

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Organised by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), the two-day meet brings together chairpersons and member secretaries of SBBs and UTBCs from across the country, along with experts and scientists.

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The inaugural session was attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Haryana Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Rao Narbir Singh.

Kataria also underscored the ecological significance of the wetlands, riverine ecosystems and agricultural biodiversity of Punjab and Chandigarh.

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Bhupender Yadav highlighted India’s long-standing environmental ethos and referred to various initiatives undertaken under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Amrit Sarovar and the Green Credit Programme. He stated that India’s biodiversity conservation journey combined scientific capabilities and the traditional wisdom of local communities.

Referring to the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, the minister said the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023, and the Biological Diversity Rules, 2024, further strengthened and streamlined the country’s biodiversity governance framework. He urged states and UTs to align their rules, institutional mechanisms and implementation processes with the amended framework.

On the link between biodiversity conservation and climate action, Yadav said India had consistently taken decisive steps aligned with international protocols. He called for measurable outcomes in ecosystem restoration, species and habitat conservation, agro-biodiversity and the development of climate-resilient landscapes. Rao Narbir Singh spoke about Haryana’s biodiversity conservation and ecosystem restoration efforts. He called for strengthening biodiversity governance at the state and local levels.