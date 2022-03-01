Protest against Class XII history book content

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 28

Various farmer and religious bodies today staged a rally outside the Punjab School Education Board office here to protest about the erroneous matter in the history book of Class XII.

Addressing the state-level rally, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sirsa) president Baldev Singh Sirsa claimed that the facts about Sikh history and Sikh Gurus were distorted in the book. He said the erroneous facts in the book should be rectified immediately and action taken against the authors and the publishers.

Controversial farmer leader Lakha Singh Sidhana too participated in the dharna.

In a statement, the PSEB claimed that the facts in the book were being investigated after the complaint was lodged by the farmer leader on February 9 this year.

The book was being sold in the market since 2009. The publication of the book or the appointment of its author was not within the jurisdiction of the board, the statement released by the PSEB read.