Protest against police inaction in Dera Bassi kidney racket case

Dera Bassi, April 22
Members of Dooji Lehar Kranti, a local social organisation, staged a sit-in against inaction by the district administration and the police in the kidney-for-sale racket at Indus International Hospital here today.
Balkar Singh, presidnet of the organisation, and Madan Sharma, general secretary, alleged that the government was not taking action against the hospital administration.
During the investigation, the police have unearthed seven cases of kidney sale at the hospital so far. Donors and recipients from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Banur, Kurukshetra, Bareilly and Meerut have been found involved in the racket. Documents were allegedly forged to show blood relations between the donor and recipient for monetary gain.
The hospital authorities have denied any wrongdoing and claimed that they did not have the authority to challenge documents issued by a magistrate. The hospital management stated that it was fully cooperating in the investigation.
The protesters demanded a thorough investigation into the role of the hospital owner, management and doctors.
They alleged that if the police did not arrest those involved in the alleged racket soon, they would hold a series of protests.
