Protest by college staff enters second day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Members of the teaching and non-teaching union of privately-managed government-aided colleges of the UT organised a demonstration outside MCM DAV College, Sector 36, in support of their demands.

The demonstration was held in continuation of an indefinite protest against the Chandigarh Administration over a delay in the direct implementation of the UGC regulations, pending CAS promotions, all other benefits and allowances on a par with government colleges and grant of revised pay scales to non-teaching staff.

The second day of the protest saw participation of more than 500 teachers and non-teaching staff and 200 students from Chandigarh colleges.

Dr Sumit Goklaney, representative, Joint Action Committee, appealed to all the senators from Panjab University to join and support their demands. The protesting teaching and non-teaching staff members decided to hold protest outside the SGGS College, Sector 26, on February 3.