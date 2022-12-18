Protest march held in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 17

The city unit of the BJP today protested over Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raising slogans and holding placards criticising Zardari, BJP workers, led by city unit president Arun Sood, took out a march from their Sector 33 office to the Sectors 20/21/33/34 roundabout.

“Pakistan is a nursery of terrorists. It has been promoting terrorism for years, killing innocent people and its finance minister is giving outrageous statement against the Indian PM, who is loved by 135 crore people,” said Sood.

Other than party leaders, municipal councillors also took part in the protest.