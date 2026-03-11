DT
Home / Chandigarh / Protest outside Mohali SSP office

Protest outside Mohali SSP office

Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers participated in the protest and raised slogans against the Punjab Government

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:14 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
Congress workers protest outside the SSP office in Mohali on Wednesday.
In protest against increasing high-handedness of the Punjab Police and atrocities being committed against common people under the patronage of the Aam Aadmi Party leaders, a protest demonstration was held today outside the SSP Office, Sector 76, Mohali, under the leadership of senior Congress leader and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers participated in the protest and raised slogans against the Punjab Government and the police administration.

Addressing the gathering, Sidhu said at the behest of an Aam Aadmi Party MLA, the SHO and a Sub-Inspector of the Phase-1 police station were harassing innocent residents.

Sidhu further said in a similar case, instead of delivering justice to a hardworking woman shopkeeper, the police allegedly intimidated and abused her under the influence of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh.

The victim woman, who earns her livelihood through her hard work, stated that some miscreants with a regressive mindset harass her daily by using abusive language. When she approached the police station for seeking justice and filed a complaint, instead of helping her, the police allegedly threatened and intimidated her and sent her back. The victim further stated that recently when she again approached the police station to file a complaint against those individuals, she was denied justice. Instead of listening to her complaint, the police started harassing her and used abusive language against her. The SHO even threatened to put her in jail and subject her to interrogation. Moreover, the police also summoned the President of the Phase-1 market committee and several shopkeepers to the police station, misbehaved with them, and made them sit there the entire day.

Sidhu demanded that the SHO concerned be transferred immediately and Sub-Inspector be suspended without delay to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

