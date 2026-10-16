Protest over anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota murder brings Mohali to standstill

Normal life was impacted for most of the day as private schools, shops, markets and business establishments remained closed till afternoon in all parts of Mohali district on Thursday.

Blockades on national highways and major roads hassled commuters as they looked for alternative roads to reach their destinations after taking long detours. Administrative work at government offices too was impacted as employees struggled to reach offices on time.

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The impact of Punjab bandh, observed in protest against the broad daylight murder of social activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, was visible in Mohali. Nihangs, farmer leaders, anti-drug activists led the charge as rural areas witnessed a significant impact of the shutdown. Urban areas too could not remain untouched by the statewide shutdown supported by SAD and BJP leaders.

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Since morning, protesters went to the main markets of the city and appealed to the shopkeepers to keep their businesses closed. In Sohana, the protesters expressed their anger against the government by staging a sit-in on the Airport Road in front of Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Sahib.

The movement of vehicles on the main roads was affected. The shutdown affected markets in Phases 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 5, 3B1, and 3B2. Shopkeepers in markets along the Airport Road were also asked to close their shops. The access from Kharar to the Mohali airport was also blocked near the Gopal Sweets point. The protesters also blocked the Deri to Kurali road stretch from where Kurali SDM official vehicle was turned back in the morning.

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At the Siswan T-point, youths allegedly nabbed two persons with a syringe, foil and intoxicants and handed them over to the police. One youth fled near a blockade.

Police officials said some points were blocked but the movement of vehicles was ensured through alternative routes.

Some private schools in Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi remained closed, but government educational institutions were open.

The protesters staged demonstrations at the Bhagomajra toll plaza in Kharar, the Azizpur toll plaza on Patiala Road, and the Baroudi toll plaza on the New Chandigarh-Kurali road.

CTU buses also halted at the Sunny Enclave intersection, causing inconvenience to commuters. Police officers arrived at the scene to monitor the situation and diverted motorists via alternative routes.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Mohali unit and the Kisan Union Rajewal also joined the protest. Led by Mohali Akali Dal president Parvinder Singh Sohana, party workers demanded that the government take a strict action against those the murder accused.

Parvinder Singh Sohana said, “It is the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. Action should be taken against criminals in a way that maintains the public’s confidence.”

District president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) Kripal Singh Siyau said the drug menace had to be removed from villages to protect the youth of Punjab.

Congress councillor Narpinder Singh Rangi said, "A system of joint and time-bound action should be established between the police and the Drug Control Department, and strict action should be taken against those involved in the illegal sale of drugs."