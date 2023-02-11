Protest peaceful, residents harried

Mohali, February 10
The ongoing protest over release of “Bandi Singhs” at the Mohali-Chandigarh border remained peaceful today with both sides exercising restraint. However, area residents and commuters remained at the receiving end owing to restrictions and chaos on roads.
The 31 representatives of the protesters took out a peaceful march up to the Chandigarh border on the road separating Sectors 52 and 53 in the afternoon. The protesters were stopped at the police barricading at the border, where they staged a sit-in and took meal under the watchful gaze of Punjab Police.
The Mohali and Chandigarh police have fortified their areas with heavy police presence round the clock at major entry points to the UT. Nearly 500 cops, anti-riot police and mounted police have been deputed with tippers being used to block roads.
The heavy police presence, barricading and daily protests have only led to inconvenience to residents of Sectors 51, 52, 53, 61 and Phase 3A as traffic chaos has increased in these areas owing to restrictions imposed.
School buses, office-goers and commuters unfamiliar with the area have been bearing the brunt. “All most all crossings have turned chaotic due to the restrictions and barricading. The roads which are operational are narrow, where traffic has increased suddenly,” said Harjit Kahlon, a Sector 52 resident.
At the YPS chowk and Sector 51-52 road, the protesters and police have left very little for commuters to move as both sides have secured their territories.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...