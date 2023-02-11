Protest peaceful, residents harried

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 10

The ongoing protest over release of “Bandi Singhs” at the Mohali-Chandigarh border remained peaceful today with both sides exercising restraint. However, area residents and commuters remained at the receiving end owing to restrictions and chaos on roads.

The 31 representatives of the protesters took out a peaceful march up to the Chandigarh border on the road separating Sectors 52 and 53 in the afternoon. The protesters were stopped at the police barricading at the border, where they staged a sit-in and took meal under the watchful gaze of Punjab Police.

The Mohali and Chandigarh police have fortified their areas with heavy police presence round the clock at major entry points to the UT. Nearly 500 cops, anti-riot police and mounted police have been deputed with tippers being used to block roads.

The heavy police presence, barricading and daily protests have only led to inconvenience to residents of Sectors 51, 52, 53, 61 and Phase 3A as traffic chaos has increased in these areas owing to restrictions imposed.

School buses, office-goers and commuters unfamiliar with the area have been bearing the brunt. “All most all crossings have turned chaotic due to the restrictions and barricading. The roads which are operational are narrow, where traffic has increased suddenly,” said Harjit Kahlon, a Sector 52 resident.

At the YPS chowk and Sector 51-52 road, the protesters and police have left very little for commuters to move as both sides have secured their territories.