Protester held for fleeing without paying for fuel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 19

The UT police have arrested a Ropar resident who had come to Mohali in support of the Quami Insaaf Morcha but allegedly fled without paying for diesel worth Rs 26,500 at a fuel station in Sector 55.

Complainant Vijay Kumar, an employee at the fuel station, had claimed on February 3, two persons arrived there in a car for a top-up.

They got the fuel tank and some cans filled with 314.51 litres of diesel worth Rs 26,500. However, the suspects fled the fuel station without paying the amount. The police were informed and a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

During investigation, the police found the car bore a fake registration plate, as the number was found to be of a two-wheeler. The police said they tracked down the car and arrested the suspect, identified as Harjeet Singh, alias Pargat (28), a resident of Ropar district. The car has also been recovered along with the fake number plate. The second suspect is yet to be arrested. The police said Harjeet’s interrogation revealed he had come to support the protest seeking release of “Bandi Singhs” at the UT border on February 2.

#Mohali #ropar