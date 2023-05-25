 Protesters armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told : The Tribune India

Morcha standoff

Protesters armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told

Action may be disastrous, says UT

Protesters armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Just about two months after a non-government organisation filed a PIL seeking the removal of encroachment by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters in Mohali, the UT police today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court many protesters, particularly Nihangs, were present at the site.

An affidavit filed in the high court said they were armed with swords and other traditional weapons, along with horses. “Considering the ground situation, for the present, it is not advisable that the barricades be removed since that may allow the protesters a free run into the city which could possibly lead to disastrous consequences,” the affidavit added.

The court was hearing a petition by Arrive Safe Society of Chandigarh. Among other things, the petitioner had contended it was learnt the protesters were seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana –– a convict in Punjab’s former Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination case. They also wanted the release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar –– a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Harpreet Singh Brar was also told senior functionaries of the Chandigarh Administration and Chandigarh Police had been, and were, coordinating with the Punjab Government and Mohali district police. They were also holding constant negotiations and parleys with the protesters.

The affidavit added a Deputy Superintendent of Police, three inspectors and 241 other personnel of the Chandigarh Police were on duty “having been positioned round the clock for maintaining complete law and order at the Mataur Barrier where the protesters are congregated”.

The affidavit said it was being ensured no untoward incident took place, and that the safety and security of general public and important state functionaries was not jeopardised in any manner.

The organisation, through its president Harman Singh Sidhu, had earlier submitted nobody could be certain when and under what circumstances such a large gathering of persons might turn violent and the protest might take “shape of a lawless mob disturbing peace and harmony of innocent passersby, those engaged in their daily pursuits or those residing in their property in Mohali and nearby areas”. Describing it as a “crucial issue”, Sidhu added it required the high court’s timely intervention “at a pre-emptive stage”.

Affidavit filed by Admn in court

  • Considering ground situation, it is not advisable to remove barricades for now
  • UT in touch with Punjab Govt & Mohali cops; holding parleys with protesters
  • A DSP, 3 inspectors and 241 other personnel on duty round the clock at site
  • Won’t let safety of public and state functionaries get jeopardised

