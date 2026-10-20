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Home / Chandigarh / Protesters gherao Mohali MLA’s office

Protesters gherao Mohali MLA’s office

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Protesters outside the office of MLA Kulwant Singh in Sector 79, Mohali, on Monday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
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Representatives of various political parties, farmers’ organisations, and other groups gheraoed the office of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh in Mohali and raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. Representatives of ‘Ajj Da Punjab’, Shiromani Akali Dal, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De and several other organisations participated in the protest. The protesters also submitted a ‘Laanhat Patra’ (letter of condemnation) to Mayor Sarabjit Singh to register their opposition.

The protesters questioned the government’s performance, alleging that development works in Mohali had not been carried out adequately. They also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the city. They stated that issues concerning urban development and public safety should not be ignored and demanded that development works be expedited and concrete steps be taken to improve law and order.

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Shiromani Akali Dal Mohali District President Parvinder Singh Sohana, Paramjit Kaur Landran, Paramdeep Singh Baidwan, Paramjit Singh Kahlon, Kripal Singh Siaun and Kamaljit Singh Kamal Landran, along with representatives of various other organisations, were present.

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