Protesters seek release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Mohali, January 7

The Mohali administration’s prohibitory orders on demonstrations, raising slogans and gathering of five or more persons in the district remained on paper only as a sizeable protest march, escorted by the police, was taken out in the town today.

Hundreds of protesters marched from Gurdwara Amb Sahib towards Chandigarh in support of the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ but were stopped at the UT border. The police had installed barricades to block their entry.

The protesters announced the setting up of a permanent Qaumi Insaaf Morcha near YPS Chowk, which was supported by a dozen organisations, including religious, farmer and other bodies.

SP (Rural) Navreet Singh Virk said, “The police are monitoring the situation. The situation is under control.”

Meanwhile, road users had to face inconvenience as barricades were erected near YPS Chowk on the Chandigarh-Mohali border since morning. Traffic was hit till late in the evening and road users had to take detours to travel between Chandigarh and Mohali.

Mohali District Magistrate Amit Talwar had, on December 31, ordered a complete ban on demonstrations till February 27.