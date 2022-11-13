Protesters stay put, waste not collected from Panchkula city

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, November 12

Garbage was not lifted from houses in the city today, a day after residents living in sectors across Ghaggar river started an indefinite dharna near the Jheuriwala dumping city.

Need time to shift site: Mc chief After finding a new site for dumping waste, it may take at least a year to set up the entire infrastructure there. The MC needs time for this. — Virender Lather, MC Commissioner

The city generates about 190 to 200 tonnes of garbage daily and tractor-trailers carrying the waste to the Jheuriwala site remained unloaded as the protesters blocked their way. More than 40 tractor trolleys had gone to the dumping site till late on Friday night but were not allowed to unload the garbage by the protesters. In view of this, garbage was not collected from the city today.

Meanwhile, a meeting of councillors was convened by Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal to resolve the issue.

Municipal Commissioner Virender Lather said after finding a new site, it may take at least a year to set up the entire infrastructure there. “After finding a site, we need to verify the documents regarding the land as well. The Municipal Corporation thus needs time and till then, the dharna should be lifted,” he said.

Area councillors Akshaydeep Chaudhary and Sandeep Sohi said the residents were not ready to lift the dharna till the matter was resolved. There was no unanimity on the matter and the meeting remained inconclusive.

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said they were with the public and added that instructions had been given to officials to resolve the matter immediately.

Joint Commissioner Mamta Sharma, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura, councillors Salim Khan, Jai Kaushik, Suresh Verma, Pankaj, Sunit Singla, Gautam Prasad, Gurmail Kaur, Ritu Goyal, Omvati Punia, Rakesh Valmiki, Rajkumar Jain and Satbir Chowdhary were also present at the meeting.

In 2018, a proposal to set up a dumping ground in Jheuriwala village was passed by the then Congress-ruled MC following which dumping of garbage began here.

After the meeting, councillors Akshaydeep Chaudhary and Sandeep Sohi apprised the members of the Sangram Jheuriwala Dumping Ground Samiti about the proceedings of the meeting. Annoyed over this, the protesters decided to continue with the dharna indefinitely till the problem was resolved. They said they would not allow the dumping of garbage at Jheuriwala.

Hundreds of residents of Sector 23 to 28, Moginand, Madanpur and Ashiana, led by convener of the Samiti Nitesh Mittal participated in the dharna. Mittal said it was shameful on the part of the government and the administration to ignore the problems being faced by people. He said no representative of the government came to hold talks with the samiti.

#Panchkula