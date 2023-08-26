Protesting AAP youth wing, CYSS activists rounded up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

Hundreds of activists of the AAP youth wing and the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), a student body of the party, were rounded up outside the Haryana Assembly today where they were protesting against the Common Eligibility Test (CET).

The activists raised slogans against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government, demanding the cancellation of the CET main examination and a retest for all qualifying candidates.

Manish Yadav, state president of AAP youth wing, said the state youth had been troubled by the CET for a long time, and there should be a discussion on this issue in the Assembly. The state youth had been demonstrating continuously for some time now and the Khattar government had remained silent over the issue. The state government wanted to recruit its close associates in an arbitrary manner, he alleged, adding that the government was playing with the youth of the state by engaging in misconduct in order to provide jobs to its associates.

Also present on the occasion were Mona Sivach, state secretary of AAP youth wing, and Ayush Khatak, state president of CYSS.