Provide Rs 4L/acre relief to flood-hit farmers: Sukhbir

Mohali, July 15

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal today visited Kharar to pay his condolences to the family of three persons who died in a flash flood at Jhampur village on July 8.

The bodies of Harpreet Singh (36) of Bhago Majra and Harmeet Singh (45) of Kharar and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (25), of Una were recovered from Patiala ki Rao.

Badal said, “A bridge has been built in Jhampur, but it is yet to be joined with the roads on its two sides. I request the administration to complete it at the earliest.”

Later, Badal, along with SAD treasurer NK Sharma, visited flood-affected villages of Alamgir, Sarsini, Tiwana, and Khajur Mandi and interacted with farmers. The former Deputy CM sought a compensation of at least Rs 4 lakhs per acre for the affected farmers.

