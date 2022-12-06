Pruning of Trees: Two booked for 'stealing' wood

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 5

Two days after Chandigarh Tribune highlighted indiscriminate cutting and pruning of trees and allegedly taking away a trolley load of wood from Sector 104, the police booked Sector 104 resident Jaspal Singh and Sector 100 resident Kulveer Singh in a theft case.

On the complaint of Sector 104 resident Lohit Kaushal, a case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered against the duo and unidentified persons today.

On December 3, residents of Taj Towers in Sector 104 had gathered at the Saneta police post to protest the pruning of trees in their neighbourhood. “The wood was taken away in tractor-trailers without any intimation to anybody,” they alleged. Sohana SHO Gurcharan Singh said: “A case has been registered for taking away the wood. The matter is being probed.”