PS Pruthi Chandigarh Golf Association president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Members of the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) unanimously elected former Chief Commissioner of Central Excise PS Pruthi as its new president. Sanjiv DP Azad will continue to hold the charge of the general secretary, whereas Pratap Hoon and Yashvir Mahajan will work as senior vice-presidents.

AK Sharma and Monish DP Azad have been nominated as new vice-presidents of the association. Harpuneet Singh Sandhu will continue as the treasurer of the association, while Harinder Pal Singh Bedi and Ashwani K Sharma will look after the charge of the joint secretaries.

The newly elected president has also nominated Lt Col BS Chahal and Col (retd) HS Baidwan as secretaries/members of the executive committee. Bachitter Singh, JS Sukhija, Harcharan Singh and Anil Ahuja have been nominated as executive members. The Finance Secretary, UT, Special Secretary Finance, UT, and Joint Director Sports are ex-officio members of the association.