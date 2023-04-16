PS Pruthi Chandigarh Golf Association president

Chandigarh, April 15
Members of the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) unanimously elected former Chief Commissioner of Central Excise PS Pruthi as its new president. Sanjiv DP Azad will continue to hold the charge of the general secretary, whereas Pratap Hoon and Yashvir Mahajan will work as senior vice-presidents.
AK Sharma and Monish DP Azad have been nominated as new vice-presidents of the association. Harpuneet Singh Sandhu will continue as the treasurer of the association, while Harinder Pal Singh Bedi and Ashwani K Sharma will look after the charge of the joint secretaries.
The newly elected president has also nominated Lt Col BS Chahal and Col (retd) HS Baidwan as secretaries/members of the executive committee. Bachitter Singh, JS Sukhija, Harcharan Singh and Anil Ahuja have been nominated as executive members. The Finance Secretary, UT, Special Secretary Finance, UT, and Joint Director Sports are ex-officio members of the association.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...