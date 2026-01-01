DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / PSEB Class VIII, X, XII exam schedule out

PSEB Class VIII, X, XII exam schedule out

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:33 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the date sheet of the practical and written board examinations for Classes VIII, X and XII to be held in February/March 2026.

Advertisement

In a significant change in the practical examinations, PSEB will organise them before the written examinations from February 2 to February 12 so that the students can get adequate time to prepare for various competitive examinations and the studies of the next classes can start on time.

Advertisement

While giving information about the schedule of written examinations, the board informed that the written examinations of Class VIII for the session 2025-26 will be held from February 17 to 27. Around 2. 77 lakh candidates will appear in more than 2,300 examination centers.

Advertisement

Similarly, the written examinations of Class X will be held from March 6 to April 1, with around 2. 84 lakh candidates appearing in more than 2,300 examination centers.

The written examinations of Class XII will be held from February 17 to April 4. Around 2. 84 lakhs candidates will appear in around 2,200 examination centers.

Advertisement

Instructions, date sheets and other information related to the examinations are available on the board’s website www.pseb.ac.in.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts