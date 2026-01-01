PSEB Class VIII, X, XII exam schedule out

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the date sheet of the practical and written board examinations for Classes VIII, X and XII to be held in February/March 2026.

In a significant change in the practical examinations, PSEB will organise them before the written examinations from February 2 to February 12 so that the students can get adequate time to prepare for various competitive examinations and the studies of the next classes can start on time.

While giving information about the schedule of written examinations, the board informed that the written examinations of Class VIII for the session 2025-26 will be held from February 17 to 27. Around 2. 77 lakh candidates will appear in more than 2,300 examination centers.

Similarly, the written examinations of Class X will be held from March 6 to April 1, with around 2. 84 lakh candidates appearing in more than 2,300 examination centers.

The written examinations of Class XII will be held from February 17 to April 4. Around 2. 84 lakhs candidates will appear in around 2,200 examination centers.

Instructions, date sheets and other information related to the examinations are available on the board’s website www.pseb.ac.in.