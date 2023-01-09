PSIEC official sent to 4-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 9

The court today sent SP Singh, Executive Director, Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC), to police remand till January 12. He is an accused in the Gulmohar plot scam case.

The prosecution sought his seven-day remand claiming Singh could have more information about the case. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court sent him to four-day police remand.

Singh was booked for allegedly conniving with other officers/officials of the corporation to provide undue benefit to a

realtor firm, Gulmohar Township Private Limited, for transferring/bifurcation of an industrial plot and causing huge loss to the state exchequer.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said former Industry Minister Sunder Sham Arora and other officers/officials of the corporation had been booked in this criminal case. He said: “Three owners/partners of

Gulmohar Township have also been nominated in this case.”

