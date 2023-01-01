PTI nabbed for 'molesting' girl students

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 31

Finally, the police have arrested a government Physical Training Instructor on the charge of thrashing and molesting girl students of his school here.

The PTI has been identified as Sujesh Kumar, a resident of Puthi village in Hisar district of Haryana.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Kumar Yadav said a complaint was received against the PTI on December 1 for thrashing and molesting girl students of Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, Panchkula.

A case under Sections 323, 354-A of the IPC and Section 3 of the SC Act had been registered against the PTI.

Yadav said he was arrested on Friday and was produced before the court that remanded him in judicial custody.