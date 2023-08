Ptiyanshi reaches U-16 tennis semis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 24

Punjab’s Ptiyanshi Katial defeated Haryana’s Avni Sahraya 9-6 to reach the girls’ U-16 semifinals of the ongoing Roots AITA CS (7) National Rankings Championship.

Sara Chaudhary of UP outplayed Chandigarh’s Mannat Awasthi 9-3, while Krittika Katoch ousted Ekam Kaur 9-2. Ira Chadha defeated Shreya Lamba 9-0. In the girls’ U-18 quarterfinals, Sara defeated Avni Sahara 9-8(4) and Krittika ousted Ekam Kaur 9-2. Ira defeated Sonali Patel 9-2. In the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals, Haryana’s Harsh Malik ousted Delhi’s Yash Rana 9-0. Adhiraj Thakur of MP outplayed Pragun Thakur 9-7, and Punjab’s Sumukh Marya defeated Rishi Yadav of UP 9-1. Top seed Trishubh Kumar struggled hard to defeat Punjab’s Advit Tiwari 9-8(4).

