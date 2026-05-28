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Home / Chandigarh / PU admn officials participate in ‘Vehicle-free Wednesday’ drive

PU admn officials participate in ‘Vehicle-free Wednesday’ drive

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:05 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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PU Registrar YP Verma cycles to office during the university’s ‘vehicle-free Wednesday’ initiative launched in line with the Chandigarh Administration’s campaign for fuel conservation.
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In line with the appeal of the Indian Prime Minister and the initiative of the Chandigarh Administration to observe vehicle-free day every Wednesday, Panjab University students, teachers and administrative officials today actively participated in the “Vehicle-free Wednesday” drive across the PU campuses in Sectors 14 and 25.

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The initiative was carried out under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig, Registrar Yajvender Pal Verma and NSS programme coordinator Anupam Bahri. The initiative follows a meeting of university officers chaired by Vig to encourage students, teaching and non-teaching employees to refrain from using personal vehicles every Wednesday and instead utilise the free shuttle bus and e-rickshaw facilities available within the campus.

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The VC thanked the participants for being part of the day-long drive despite scorching heat and harsh weather. She stated that the feedback was being taken from all stakeholders to make this intiative more successful and participative in upcoming Wednesdays.

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Volunteers of the NSS, Panjab University, actively participated in the awareness drive and motivated students, faculty members, employees and visitors to adopt eco-friendly modes of transportation.

Guv, senior officers continue initiative

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UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, along with Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad and other senior officers and employees of the Chandigarh Administration, continued to observe “no vehicle Wednesday” today to promote fuel conservation and environment-friendly commuting.

The Administrator used an electric golf cart for commuting as part of the initiative. The Chief Secretary, other officers used bicycles, electric vehicles, CTU buses and carpooling, while some even walked to promote sustainable mobility and reduce pollution.

The Administration reiterated its commitment towards environmental protection and appealed to citizens to adopt eco-friendly modes of transport.

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