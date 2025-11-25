DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / PU announces holiday on Wednesday ahead of ‘bandh’ call; exam centre shifted

PU announces holiday on Wednesday ahead of ‘bandh’ call; exam centre shifted

The examination scheduled for the day at PU Campus examination centres CHD40, CHD41, CHD43, and CHD44 have been shifted to DAV College, Sector 10

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:10 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panjab University. File photo
Advertisement

Panjab University has announced the closure of all teaching and non-teaching departments and offices located inside the campus on November 26, ahead of the ‘bandh’ call by PU Bachao Morcha.

Advertisement

However, the examination scheduled for the day at PU Campus examination centres CHD40, CHD41, CHD43, and CHD44 have been shifted to DAV College, Sector 10, as per the announced schedule.

Advertisement

All candidates allotted to these centres must report to DAV College for that day only. The schedule of subjects remains unchanged. Examinees for those centres are advised to report on time and carry their admit cards.

Advertisement

Students have been advised to contact their campus departments for further updates. Any further updates will be posted on the official Panjab University website and notice boards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts