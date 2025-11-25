PU announces holiday on Wednesday ahead of ‘bandh’ call; exam centre shifted

Panjab University has announced the closure of all teaching and non-teaching departments and offices located inside the campus on November 26, ahead of the ‘bandh’ call by PU Bachao Morcha.

However, the examination scheduled for the day at PU Campus examination centres CHD40, CHD41, CHD43, and CHD44 have been shifted to DAV College, Sector 10, as per the announced schedule.

All candidates allotted to these centres must report to DAV College for that day only. The schedule of subjects remains unchanged. Examinees for those centres are advised to report on time and carry their admit cards.

Students have been advised to contact their campus departments for further updates. Any further updates will be posted on the official Panjab University website and notice boards.