PU bars 13 players from future events over ‘dual admissions’

Taking strict action against players obtaining dual admissions in different varsities, the Panjab University has disqualified as many as 26 players across various disciplines from representing it in future events starting from the season 2026-27.

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The list features 20 athletes, two paddlers and four boxers but their names have been withheld. Of these, 13 were found playing inter-college events from Chandigarh, but representing other varsities at the All India Inter University Championships (AIIU). Another 10 failed to participate in the AIIU without prior permission, while two did not turn up for coaching camps. One of the athletes denied to run a final race and registered with another university.

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Most of the players represent universities from Uttar Pradesh, Bathinda, Rohtak, Ludhiana and Jind.

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Notably, the university has also for the first time imposed penalties on the defaulters by deciding not to issue merit certificates to them, stopping their scholarships and withdrawing their sports quota admission benefits. The move is aimed at setting an example to stop “illegal” migration of players.

“The players of the respective colleges have been disqualified from representing PU from 2026-27. All the affiliated colleges of the university are hereby advised not to admit these players. In case any players are admitted to any affiliated college, they will not be permitted to participate in any sports tournament organised by the Directorate of Sports on behalf of Panjab University Sports Committee (PUSC),” read the order.

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In some cases— where these players represented a college in the inter-college meet and won medals— the points earned by them will be deducted from the respective college’s merit list. It might result in an upgrade for awarding the best performing colleges in sports (Sir Shadi Lal Trophy and PL Bains Trophy).

“We have come across many cases, where in lieu of getting more opportunities for personal gains, players not only switch to other universities, but also hurt the selection chances of other deserving players. The players found guilty can continue their studies from the PU, but they will not be allowed to participate in inter-college meets and subsequently in the inter-university meets,” said PU Director Sports Dr Rakesh Malik.

PU’s affiliated colleges questioned the punishment imposed on their institutions. “The university should impose penalties on individual defaulters instead of punishing the entire college, which is contributing to the development of varsity sports,” said a college professor, seeking anonymity.

Players maintained that they should be free to take better opportunities at any given day. “There are many reasons. Sometimes coaches push us to join other varsities as they offer more facilities. In some cases, we have our group join another university or our coaching centre being shifted nearby. If we don’t make a move in such situations, we will end up wasting one year. Winning medals at university level is important, as it gives an extra edge in government jobs recruitments, and if the other varsity is accepting our admission, it must be within Association of Indian University (AIU) rules,” said one of the barred players.