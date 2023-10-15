PU celebrates Foundation Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

Panjab University, established on October 14, 1882, in Lahore, today celebrated its 141st anniversary. Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig presided over the flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion.

A special highlight of the event was the presence of Jitendra Kumar Bajaj, a recipient of the Padma Shri Award. He was feted with the Guard of Honour by some NSS volunteers. Prof Renu Vig emphasised the illustrious history of the university and its commitment to continue setting new standards in education.

Former Vice-Chancellor Prof Arun Grover and Prof RC Sobti were also in attendance. As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, Amit Kumar, an NSS volunteer, was honoured with a roll of honour.

