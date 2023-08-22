PU charting a new reform path, says VC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig made an appeal to all stakeholders to build upon the momentum gained with the grant of the highest NAAC Grade A++.

She was presiding over a meeting of the chairpersons, directors and coordinators of all teaching departments and centres of the university. The House congratulated the Vice Chancellor and her team for the high rankings.

Prof Vig shared that the NAAC peer team was impressed with the vision and mission of the university. “It wanted the university to go global and vie for international rankings,” she said.

She also shared 11 specific recommendations made by NAAC with the faculty members. “The VC asserted that there should be timely declaration of results and told faculty members to explore the possibility of issuing a provisional result at the department level,” said an official.

She stated action must be taken on the feedback as per the NAAC requirement. “To be a global university, PU must study the curriculum of best universities at the national and international levels and required changes must be made in our syllabus especially in management and law disciplines,” the VC added.

