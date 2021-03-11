PU contradicts reports on notice to faculty members

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

Panjab University (PU) has contradicted reports, indicating that three faculty members were given a wrong show-cause notice for taking ex-India leave.

“Contrary to the claims published in the media, members of the faculty concerned were duly informed well before they left for the USA. The sanctions imposed on them pertaining to their visit have been withdrawn because of some ambiguities in the presentation of their proposal. Levelling allegations at the authorities is indeed an unethical and uncalled for exercise,” said Prof Sudhir Kumar, Director, Research and Development Cell, PU.

“The published statement is contrary to facts pertaining to the ex-India leave of the faculty that left for the USA. Three faculty members were informed well in time as there were some issues regarding their presentation,” said Prof YP Verma, Registrar, PU.