PU contradicts reports on notice to faculty members

Chandigarh, August 20
Panjab University (PU) has contradicted reports, indicating that three faculty members were given a wrong show-cause notice for taking ex-India leave.
“Contrary to the claims published in the media, members of the faculty concerned were duly informed well before they left for the USA. The sanctions imposed on them pertaining to their visit have been withdrawn because of some ambiguities in the presentation of their proposal. Levelling allegations at the authorities is indeed an unethical and uncalled for exercise,” said Prof Sudhir Kumar, Director, Research and Development Cell, PU.
“The published statement is contrary to facts pertaining to the ex-India leave of the faculty that left for the USA. Three faculty members were informed well in time as there were some issues regarding their presentation,” said Prof YP Verma, Registrar, PU.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...