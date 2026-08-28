PU elections: Beyond poll promises, students seek better basics

While various political groups are making every possible or impossible promise to woo students ahead of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), scheduled for August 31, young voters are primarily expecting improvement in basic facilities and infrastructure on the campus.

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“The council should work towards ensuring better facilities at hostels, finding ways to improve the public transport system on the campus and upgrade the sitting arena at the Student Centre. The council’s priority should be to do work directly related to students. University officials will take administrative decisions, which may be opposed if not in the interests of students,” said Divanshi, an art student.

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“When did the council meet food contractors to introduce a protein-rich diet? The monkey menace persists on the campus and in hostel areas. Winning an election comes with a huge responsibility. Elections bring hope for having better facilities on the campus. Traffic and security are major problems. The council should demand AC shuttle bus service across the campus at regular intervals, better firefighting equipment at the hostels and a hygiene audit of kitchens,” said Prthi, a research scholar.

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ASAP alleges threat calls by ABVP to influence voters MP and ASAP election incharge Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer alleged that the ABVP was resorting to intimidation to influence the elections, with students, research scholars, professors and group supporters allegedly receiving calls threatening them to vote for ABVP or leave the campus. Some were reportedly threatened with dire consequences, he added. The ASAP leadership called for an immediate investigation into the alleged threats and urged the university authorities to ensure a safe and fearless election.

His friend, Arsh Singh Kotkapura, added, “Last year, the parties announced to work towards an eco-friendly campus. The promises to upgrade gyms at every hostel, air-conditioned mess halls, refurbished washrooms and several others are still pending.”

“Outfits backed by national and regional political parties are participating in the elections, yet the university has still failed to have smart classes. We are competing with private universities, but teachers still teach on boards using chalk. Practical classes are conducted only when there is full attendance. If we talk about infrastructure, it is only the convention centre that has come up in recent times. The university needs to upgrade, and this should be the council’s focus,” added Shalin, another student of the university.

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A hectic day of campaigning

Campaigning continued on both campuses of the university on Thursday. From car rallies to student leaders addressing hostellers, the day witnessed parties putting their best foot forward ahead of a short break on the account of Raksha Bandhan.

Meanwhile, some heated arguments were witnessed on Wednesday when student leaders tried to disrupt classes. An outgoing PUCSC office-bearer was seen arguing with a faculty member at UIET, after he was allegedly stopped from disturbing a class.

No holiday after voting day

Unlike in past elections, the PU authorities have decided not to declare a holiday on September 1, the day after polling. The university will official confirm the decision in the coming days.

Chancellor’s visit on Sept 4

“Like previous years, the university will not observe a holiday on Raksha Bandhan and a day after polling. These will be working days in view of the visit of Vice President of India and PU Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan on September 4,” said an official.

This will be his first visit to the campus. He is likely to inaugurate a state-of-the-art scientific equipment installed at the Central Instrumentation Laboratory/Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility. He is also likely to visit the Panjab University Incubation Centre (RUSA) at the South Campus.