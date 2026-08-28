PU elections: Canvassing window short, contenders turn to digital campaign

A condensed canvassing schedule for the Panjab University Campus Students Council elections slated for August 31 has left student groups with limited time to reach voters across every department on the campus, prompting them to heavily rely on social media platforms like Instagram for their respective campaigns.

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All four parties contesting the post of council president have engaged multi-layered digital teams, either professional or student led, using AI tools to drive campaign videos. The views range from a few hundreds to over 2 million on Instagram reels.

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According to the ABVP social media team, the number of Instagram followers has risen from 7,000 to 9,700 since the campaign started. The total reach has jumped from 6 lakh to 84 lakh within just a few days of campaigning, with the most-viewed reel garnering 19 lakh views. Their strategy is to use advanced formats like “vibe content” and educational clips, combining awareness and educational content with trending formats and entertainment.

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The SATH campaign concentrates on local issues and departmental updates, with its social media posts securing steady view counts between 66,000 and 1 lakh. The top video posts of Aadil Brar and the ASAP group have received around 10,000 views.

The scale of the digital push has expanded, with professional media teams, drones, cameramen and high-end equipment being deployed. Social media agencies charging lakhs of rupees for campaign management have contributed to higher campaign cost. According to sources, some social media managing agencies charge Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for an election campaign.

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The digital campaign strategy functions through dedicated teams that monitor daily trends, track opponent activities and generate instant responses, while parties actively leverage AI tools for graphics, automated press releases and customised content planning.

Anonymous campus pages like PU Whisper, PU Talks, etc. function as parallel information hubs where viral video content, meme wars targeting old political controversies, and debates over dummy candidates heavily shape the public narrative.

Furthermore, digital tools are also being used for practical outreach, with groups utilising QR codes being circulated through class representatives and WhatsApp groups to gather anonymous student feedback.

Despite the heavy digital spending and viral metrics, major student groups emphasise the limitations of online campaigning. NSUI candidates note that while social media is effective for basic awareness, it cannot replace ground-level interaction because a personal connection between candidates and students remains vital.

The ABVP acknowledges that digital tools can never replace the impact of physical groundwork and door-to-door campaigning.