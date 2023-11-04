PU exhibition promotes local artisans

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The Centre for Social Work, Panjab University, today organised ‘Tarang’, an exhibition of products made by local artisans from various voluntary organisations, student startups and self-help groups. Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig was the chief guest and Prof Rumina Sethi, Dean University Instructions, the guest of honour at the event.

