PU exhibition promotes local artisans

Chandigarh, November 3
The Centre for Social Work, Panjab University, today organised ‘Tarang’, an exhibition of products made by local artisans from various voluntary organisations, student startups and self-help groups. Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig was the chief guest and Prof Rumina Sethi, Dean University Instructions, the guest of honour at the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
128 killed as strong quake hit Nepal, death toll expected to rise
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home
Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...