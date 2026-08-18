PU fencer Shaurya wins gold, bronze in Commonwealth championship

Panjab University fencer Shaurya Ashwini bagged laurels for the university by winning a gold medal and a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championship held in Lagos, Nigeria.

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Ashwini gave an impressive performance in the championship and was a member of the Indian senior team that won the gold medal in the team event. In the final, the Indian team defeated England 45-27 to clinch the gold medal. In addition to his team gold, Ashwini also bagged a bronze medal in the championship.

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Rakesh Malik, Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, congratulated Ashwini on his achievement and wished him continued success in future national and international competitions. His remarkable performance has brought pride and honour to Panjab University and the nation, he added.