DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / PU fencer Shaurya wins gold, bronze in Commonwealth championship

PU fencer Shaurya wins gold, bronze in Commonwealth championship

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:08 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Fencer Shaurya Ashwini (second from left) proudly shows his medals.
Advertisement

Panjab University fencer Shaurya Ashwini bagged laurels for the university by winning a gold medal and a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championship held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Advertisement

Ashwini gave an impressive performance in the championship and was a member of the Indian senior team that won the gold medal in the team event. In the final, the Indian team defeated England 45-27 to clinch the gold medal. In addition to his team gold, Ashwini also bagged a bronze medal in the championship.

Advertisement

Rakesh Malik, Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, congratulated Ashwini on his achievement and wished him continued success in future national and international competitions. His remarkable performance has brought pride and honour to Panjab University and the nation, he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts