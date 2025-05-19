PU files patents for green nanoplatform with skincare, pharma, wellness potential

Panjab University here has filed both Indian and international patent applications for a pioneering green nanomicelle platform developed by Prof Indu Pal Kaur and her PhD scholars Bakr Ahmed and Simrandeep Kaur.

The eco-friendly, solvent-free platform is scalable and enables the safe, targeted delivery of sensitive bioactives such as peptides, herbal extracts, cannabinoids, vitamins, proteins, and small molecules — each known for their therapeutic, regenerative, anti-inflammatory or immune-supporting benefits across health and wellness applications.

The innovation holds broad potential across pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, paediatrics, veterinary care, and wellness industries. The university has already transferred the technology for the skincare and cosmetics segment to an industrial partner.

“A hallmark of this breakthrough is its ‘simplicity meets versatility’ design. The formulations are developed at room temperature using clean-label processes,” said Prof Kaur, while disclosing that where required, minimal quantities of USFDA-permitted solvents can also be used to incorporate poorly soluble actives, offering added flexibility without compromising on safety or scalability.

Referred to as the “Patent Queen of India,” she leads the IPK Lab (Innovation Packed Kit Lab), which is built around the philosophy of “Innovation to Reality”.

“Our nanoplatform is built for affordability, adaptability, and clean science. It supports MSMEs and global players alike in developing safe, effective, and sustainable products,” Prof Kaur said.

With over 22 granted and 17 filed patents to her credit, Prof Kaur’s contributions underscore the expanding role of intellectual property in shaping India’s innovation-led economy.

The IPK Lab fosters a culture of scientific rigour and entrepreneurial problem-solving. “The journey from a research obstacle to a societal solution is where my lab thrives,” Prof Kaur shared.

She added that working with industry was not just about licensing innovations but about “co-creating impact” and building deeper, long-term partnerships rooted in technology transfer and mutual growth.

“I am happy to note that faculty members are translating laboratory research into innovations that serve industry and society. Such work not only enhances our academic standing but also leads to the development of affordable, high-quality products that improve lives. I congratulate all our researchers who are advancing the university’s mission through patents, technology transfers, and industry engagement,” said Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University.