PU gains, but still not in top 1,000 universities of world

Chandigarh, June 28

After six consecutive slips since 2016, Panjab University (PU) has improved slightly in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024, released early morning today.

The university has been ranked under bracket of 1,001-1,200, still far from featuring in the top 1,000 universities of the world. It was in 2018, the university was dropped to 801-1,000 rank, and to date, it couldn’t get back to feature in the top 1,000 universities.

Quick assessment While the rankings were officially released in the wee hours on Wednesday, private universities were quick enough to assess their rankings and advertise these at various media platforms.

This edition of the QS World University Rankings featured 1,500 institutions across 104 locations. This year, the QS implemented largest-ever methodological enhancement, introducing three new metrics: Sustainability, employment outcomes and international research network.

The PU got 6.7 points in academic reputation, 5.9 in employer reputation, 5.6 in faculty student ratio, 21 in citations per faculty, 1.8 in international student ratio, 1.9 in international research network, 29.8 in employment outcomes and 2.2 points in sustainability. Last year, the university was placed in 1,201-1,400 rankings, which was the lowest, and in the bracket of 1,001-1,200 in 2022 rankings.

“Panjab University has been making efforts in focused manner to improve its score,” said Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig.

In the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2023, the university had dropped to the 44th position. However, its overall points improved to 53.31 against 51.23 scored in 2022. In the QS Asia University Rankings 2023, the university had retained its position in the 301-350 bracket — for the third consecutive year.

Officials sceptical

Some university officials have claimed that the private universities of the region, which claim to top the charts, scored unbelievable points in some parameters.

“A private university from Mohali claimed 43.4 points in the employer reputation, 34.1 points in international faculty ratio, while a Himachal Pradesh university claimed 42.4 points in citations per faculty and 24.2 points in international faculty ratio, which are unbelievable. Whereas, the university (PU) claimed 0 points in international faculty ratio, 5.9 in employer reputation and 29 in citation per faculty. This has made a huge difference, and these administrative matters should be resolved in terms of performing better than private universities,” said a senior faculty member.

Private varsities shine

Chandigarh University, Gharuan, improved its ranking from 801-1,000 to 771-780 now. The university recorded an overall score of 15.2 points.

Last year, the university was ranked as the second-best private university in the country in the same ranking. "Besides overall rankings, the university has improved its score on most of the parameters given in the rankings. Its score on employer reputation has increased to 43.4 this year compared to 31.8 in the previous edition of the ranking. Its score on the international faculty ratio has increased to 34.1 and that on the faculty-student ratio to 21.1," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of the university.

Shoolini University, Solan, also ranked under in the 771-780 bracket. "It's a remarkable achievement for a 13-year-old university and it was poised to achieving many more such milestones. Such recognition would propel us to work harder and bring glory to the country," said Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand.

Chitkara University has been in 1,201-1,400 rank. "Chitkara University always aims at providing stimulating and unique experiences to its staff and students," said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University.

Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology is in 951-1,000 rank.