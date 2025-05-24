PU gets 22 electronic shooting target system

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig today inaugurated the 22 electronic shooting target system at the Captain Vikram Batra Shooting Range, marking another milestone in the university’s efforts to strengthen its sports infrastructure.

With this initiative, the university claims to have become the first public university in the country to have a shooting range equipped with an Olympic-level 22 electronic shooting target system on its campus. The system has been set up at a cost of approximately Rs 85 lakh.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vig reaffirmed PU’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent through improved facilities. “This state-of-the-art electronic shooting system is yet another milestone in Panjab University’s journey to promote excellence in sports. We are committed to upgrading our sports infrastructure so that our athletes have every opportunity to excel,” she said.

Vig also announced that the university’s south campus, which currently has only a basketball court, will soon witness expanded sports infrastructure as part of the new master plan, ensuring more inclusive and accessible facilities for aspiring sportspersons and students seeking to improve their physical fitness.

The event was attended by PU Director of Sports Rakesh Malik, Dean Student Welfare Amit Chauhan, Dean Student Welfare (Women) Simrit Kahlon, ADSW Naresh Kumar, several university shooters, players, faculty members and coaches.