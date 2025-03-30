PU holds National Mediation and Negotiation Competition

The ADR & CCL Board of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS, Panjab University, organised the 5th Justice AS Anand National Mediation and Negotiation Competition under the aegis of the 8th UILS National Law Fest Arguendo.

Numerous teams from across the country participated in the competition, showcasing their negotiation and mediation skills.

The four teams that advanced to the final rounds represented National Law University Jodhpur, National Law University Odisha, Lloyd Law College and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.