PU launches ‘Pay and Play Scheme’ to boost sports infra use

For the first time, the Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, has introduced the ‘Pay and Play Scheme’ for the optimal use of the available sports infrastructure on the university campus.

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Under this scheme, the university authorities will permit meritorious and eligible coaches (minimum qualification NIS certificate) to take the ground on short-term lease and train players. Permission will be initially granted for a maximum period of months, further extendable with the approvalof the competent authority. While the students studying on the university campus will be coached free of cost, the coaching fee will be divided between coach and the Directorate of Sports in the ratio of 70:30 — besides the university taking the monthly fee from the coach for training the kids.

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“Permission to play will be granted to university campus students, students of affiliated and constituent colleges/faculty members and their dependents/fellow/ex-fellows of the university and other students who do not fall under the abovesaid category, under different fee structures,” confirmed Rakesh Malik, Director Sports, Panjab University.

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He further added that, “The fee will be shared between the coaches and the Directorate of Sports, besides the monthly rental from coaches for using the grounds. Capping has already been decided on certain events and fee. The fee structure for various sports facilities shall be notified separately by the Directorate of Sports from time to time with the approval of the competent authority.”

The schemes also restrict availability of grounds to eligible coaches, including those of the Directorate of Sports or coaches working under the Panjab University Sports Committee.

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The university campus students will be coached free-of-cost, while students of affiliated colleges/constituent colleges/faculty members and their dependents/ fellow/ex-fellows/alumni of the university will have to pay 70 per cent of total coaching fee. All other users will pay full fee. The fee shall be paid online to the department.

Coaches who are not enrolled with the Directorate of Sports will have to pay ground rent/infrastructure usage fee as per the prescribed fee in advance. However, no ground usage fee/infrastructure fee will be charged from the coaches of PUSC/Directorate of Sports under various government schemes.