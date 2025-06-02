PU launches tech startups
In a step aimed at promoting faculty-led innovation and research-based entrepreneurship, the Panjab University has launched five DeepTech Startup ventures under its Centre for Industry-Institute Partnership Programme (CIIPP), with facilitation by the DST-supported Technology Enabling Centre (TEC).
The startups were officially launched by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Renu Vig.
The startups, founded by faculty members across engineering, physics and nanoscience disciplines, span emerging sectors including materials science, biotechnology, nanotechnology, e-mobility, and prototyping technologies.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now