PU launches tech startups

In a step aimed at promoting faculty-led innovation and research-based entrepreneurship, the Panjab University has launched five DeepTech Startup ventures under its Centre for Industry-Institute Partnership Programme (CIIPP), with facilitation by the DST-supported Technology Enabling Centre (TEC).

The startups were officially launched by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Renu Vig.

The startups, founded by faculty members across engineering, physics and nanoscience disciplines, span emerging sectors including materials science, biotechnology, nanotechnology, e-mobility, and prototyping technologies.