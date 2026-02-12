PU medallists get Rs 1.67 cr awards, Pushpa given highest Rs 3.33 lakh

Panjab University today awarded the university’s sportspersons, who bagged top three positions in the Khelo India University Games held in Rajasthan, with a total cash award of Rs 1.67 crore. The coaches and managers accompanying the team were also awarded cash awards.

Simranpreet Kaur Brar from Dashmesh Girls College, Badal, secured one of the highest cumulative prizes of Rs 2.74 lakh for winning first position in the 25m pistol/rapid events, while international and Olympian shooter Raiza Dhillon received Rs 1.99 lakh for bagging a gold medal in the women’s skeet event. In kayaking and canoeing, Pushpa Yadav emerged as the highest cash awardee with a total of Rs 3.63 lakh, followed by Nikki with Rs 3.33 lakh and Alpana Sahni with Rs 3.03 lakh.

In shooting, Olympic team silver medallist Sarabjot was awarded Rs 2.84 lakh and Manya Mittal received Rs 2.84 lakh for multiple medal finishes. In judo, Mehak Singh was honoured with Rs 1.99 lakh for her gold medal in the 52 kg category, while Akshay Kumar in boxing secured Rs 1.99 lakh for his gold in the 80 kg category.

The players representing 15 disciplines, including, athletics, boxing, basketball, cycling road and track, fencing, shooting, swimming, weightlifting, judo, table tennis, yoga, kayaking and canoeing and kabaddi, were awarded by the university Vice-Chancellor, Renu Vig.

The university’s shooting contingent bagged most of the cash awards, while over 160 athletes were felicitated. “The players should settle for nothing less than gold. We have to increase our competitive spirit. If we win maximum gold medals, only then will we get the overall trophy,” said Renu, while referring to university’s stance of aiming to win the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy, which the university has won 15 times, with the last one bagged in 2021.

She said the university had introduced several measures for the benefit of sportspersons. She said that as competitions and coaching camps often clash with examinations, the university has decided to adopt a liberal and sympathetic approach towards genuine academic difficulties faced by players.

Neena Seth Bhajni, president, Panjab University Sports Committee, along with Amanendra Mann, vice-president of the committee, and various members were also present.