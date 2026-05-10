PU men row to glory, bag gold at national meet in Chandigarh

The Panjab University team won gold in the men’s single scull event at the All India Rowing Championships at Sukhna Lake. Savitribai Phule Pune University claimed silver and YCM Open University, Nashik, ended third.

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The PU women’s quads scull team and women’s coxless pair also won gold medals. The local team also won women’s single scull event. In the men’s double scull event, the team of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, won the top position.

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In the women’s light quadruple scull, the local team of Neha, Komal Navneet Kaur, Easha Maurya (6:20.87) won the gold medal. Pratik Gupta (6:07.25) of PU won the gold medal in the men’s single scull event. Jaspal Singh and Yuvraj Singh Parmar of PU (6:10.35) won the men’s double scull event. In the men’s coxless pair, Gurpreet Singh and Tinku (06:09.86) of PU won medals.

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Rohini Priya of University of Madras won the light women’s single scull event in 07:21.37, followed by Chandigarh University rower Nilu Kumari (7:23.71) and Sanghmitra Jadhav of Savitribai Phule Pune University (7:26.80) at second and third spots, respectively. The Chandigarh University team of Nilu Kumari and Deeksha Kushwaha won the light women double scull event in 6:35.05. The PU team of Neha and P Alagammal clocked 6:44.20 for silver.

In the women coxless-four event, the PU team of Riya, Tamanna, Sandhya, Sangeeta won gold. The PU’s quadruple scull team of Pratik Gupta, Yuvraj Singh Parmar, Jaspal Singh and Bhupinder Singh also won gold.