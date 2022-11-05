Panjab University must tap into potential, change status quo, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

Underscoring the need to exploit its potential, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar today said Panjab University must “revisit” its state of affairs for it to “make a big difference”.

Dhankhar, while addressing a gathering at the 3rd Global Alumni Meet of PU here, said: “The PU has to exploit its potential to make a big difference. The present state of affairs needs to be revisited, not because there is a fault in it, but there has to be change in technological point of view. The PU has to live up to its expectations.”

The PU Chancellor, who was the chief guest for the event, said: “The university has to make available a role model that best of the world can emulate. I can assure you the present government considers education a priority sector. A number of IITs and IIMs are coming up but a great challenge is whether we have qualitative faculty or not. Infrastructure is only one aspect, it is the faculty and leadership that make the difference. I have had several interactions with the Vice Chancellor and have noted down the problems. It is my job to be a member of the alumni association so that I can open my window of suggestions and we can work in togetherness.”

He called upon the alumni association to send their suggestions through email. “I want to generate a platform of interaction and you may expect even most difficult decisions from my end,” he said.

The Vice-President underlined the importance of giving back to one’s alma mater, and through it, to the society at large.

Referring to the renowned institutions of ancient India such as Nalanda, the Vice-President exhorted educators, students and alumni to aim for regaining the past glory. Praising the PU for producing many luminaries in the fields of politics, administration, science, industry and sports, Dhankhar wanted the university alumni to help build an ecosystem where all students got an opportunity to gain their full potential.

“It is a historic university and one of the oldest in the country. And from this university, a message emanates by virtue of its name, background and the message will be global. I strongly command this organisation to take steps to enlighten people because if you compromise on educational values, it will not only impact one generation, but its adverse effects will be seen in our growth trajectory and future generations,” he observed.

Praising the visionary National Education Policy-2020, the Vice-President expressed confidence it would propel India on the path of greater prosperity. “India is on the rise as never before and our rise is unstoppable,” he said.

“India is a power in de facto sense and all this is has happened as affirmative steps were taken in the recent years to unleash our talent. There is hardly a global legal entity in commercial world that does not have at the apex level footprint of an Indian mind. Fiscal considerations are secondary. India has to be our first consideration,” said Dhankhar.

Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, Punjab’s Minister of Higher Education Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar, faculty, alumni and other dignitaries attended the event.

#jagdeep dhankhar #Panjab University Chandigarh