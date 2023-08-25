PU panel ‘ready’ to give ground to UTCA

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 24

A Panjab University committee, which was formed to discuss a proposal by the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) for signing an agreement for using the university’s cricket infrastructure, held its second meeting today.

Though the committee members were reluctant to reveal conditions for finalising the process, some of them said the committee had accepted the UTCA proposal. However, the conditions decided by the committee would be submitted to the applicant before finally signing the MoU, they said.

“Discussions were held under the chairmanship of the DSW. The minutes of the meetings are yet to be received by the committee members, and the further process will be pursued after signing of the minutes,” confirmed a committee member.

While the Director, Sports, remained unavailable for comments on the issue, other members claimed that the final decision was yet to be made in this regard.

Meanwhile, the local cricket association, which is desperately looking for increasing its facilities, had recently met Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig to put forth a proposal for the promotion of cricket on the campus.

The university has one cricket ground, which hosts major events. Currently, the ground is shared by archery trainees. The ground, which was known as ‘Dasehra’ ground, was purposed to be converted into a cricket stadium in 2013. The ‘stadium’ with five centre pitches, three turfs, one cemented and one mat net area, was developed for the benefit of cricketers representing the PU and its affiliated colleges. The work to build the centre began in 2015.

Earlier, the PU used to host cricket matches at the main sports’ ground and on many occasions, the same ground was used to host football championships.

#Cricket #Panjab University Chandigarh