Panjab University poll schedule not out, but defacement back on campus

Chandigarh, September 1

While the authorities are yet to announce the date for the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections, the trend of breaking rules once again made a comeback on the campus.

Defacement of government property and show of strength can now easily be spotted on the campus. After a gap of two years, owing to the Covid pandemic, the PUCSC elections are set to be held later this month or in the first week of October. Since postgraduate classes are scheduled to start from September 30, it is likely that the PUCSC elections will be held in the first week of October, claimed sources.

The government property inside the campus has already started witnessing defacement as posters of various student political outfits are being pasted bluntly by the supporters.

“This has to be stopped and the authorities should announce a strict action against the defaulters. Poles, walls of buildings, canteens and even some of the roundabouts are defaced with stickers of various political groups. Students have to understand the importance of rules,” said a senior functionary of the PU campus.

Pasting posters at various places on the campus without taking permission from the authorities is a violation of the Property Act.

Meanwhile, various students’ political groups continue the ongoing protest on the campus. During an ongoing protest by the Ambedkar Students’ Association, the protesting students alleged that the authorities were not resolving their problems. The ABVP and the SFS continued demanding rollback of hike in the fee. The NSUI also protested against the manhandling of its supporters by the UT police on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, officials also met protesting students of Girls’ Hostel No. 4. “A PU committee interacted with complainants, around 25-30 residents, on one-to-one basis, and staff of Girls Hostel No. 4. The officials will also study various complaints and deliberate on the issue. The authorities are continuously in dialogue with students to resolve their issues in an amicable manner,” stated a joint statement by Prof Roopali Garg, DSW (W) & Prof Jagtar Singh, DSW.

Meanwhile, a recent interaction of top UT police personnel with representatives and officials of student wings of political partiesmade the campus students curious about the elections. It was for the first time that such an interaction was organised and an advisory regarding dos and don’ts for the PUCSC elections was issued regardless of not having any exact date for conducting these elections.

Students to get grace marks

The university authorities have announced to give 10 grace marks to students who appeared for the Operational Research Examination. Around 400 students are said to have flunked the examination. A complaint regarding setting of question paper and checking of answer sheet was submitted with the authorities. “The university authorities have made a provision for granting 10 grace mark to all students who have appeared for the exam,” said Prof Jagat Bhushan, CoE, PU.

Earned leave encashment of 300 days okayed

In an emergency meeting of the PU Syndicate, the House approved earned leave encashment of 300 days for all faculty members. “Earned leave encashment of 300 days was approved for all teachers. Those who have not been paid 300 days’ earned leave will get this now after 2011,” said Prof YP Verma, Registrar, PU.

