PU POLLS: Ban on open house, car rallies fail to dampen spirits of student groups

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Even the absence of open house or ban on car rallies couldn’t stop parties from lighting up their poll campaign on the campus on Sunday. With the polling scheduled on September 6, contesting student groups held foot marches from 5 pm to 9 pm at various locations in a last-ditch effort to woo the voters. With just two days left, rival groups tried to outdo each other in showcasing their strength.

CYSS activists and candidates hold a campaign. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU), Sath, Punjab Students’ Union (Lalkar), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Student Organisation of India (SOI), Himachal Students Union, Haryana Student Association, Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), Students For Society and many others indulged in hectic campaigning, led by their respective presidential candidates.

“I never witnessed something like this. Contestants of all parties turned up with their supporters to show their strength and make promises,” said Anuradha, a first-year student. Female supporters participated with same enthusiasm. “Such events are marked to showcase the strength. It’s a must for every party to attract the voters, especially in the absence of open house events where a party used to get an opportunity to present itself to the voters. We came to know about the support base of the groups,” said Anandita, a resident of hostel No. 6.

NSUI supporters cheer for their leaders. Tribune photo: Nitin Mittal

The foot marches started from a designated (tent) area allotted to the groups and covered hostels Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. The authorities have taken undertaking from all participating groups to avoid any untoward incident. Amid the presence of hundreds of students, a heavy police force was deployed.

Focus on hostels

Sources said most groups focused on getting support from hostels, which hold a good share of votes and known for following a pattern for voting. “Hostellers follow each other in choosing the candidate. If a candidate manages to get votes from a single hostel, it’s sufficient to get elected. Regional aspect is also kept in mind. Hostellers are approached with the help of small regional groups representing respective states,” said a party representative. Meanwhile, the police carried out an intensive checking at all hostels.