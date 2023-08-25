 PU POLLS: Day after tiff, student groups say bar outsiders on campus : The Tribune India

Student council elections likely on September 8, announcement soon

Leaders of various student groups hold a press conference at Panjab University. RAVI KUMAR



Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 24

A day after aides of Punjab MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose allegedly indulged in a scuffle with students canvassing on the campus, various student political groups gave an ultimatum to the authorities to stop the entry of outsiders into the campus or they would confront them.

Representatives of student political groups, including the SOI, PUSU, ISA, SFS and Sath, said they would submit a memorandum to the authorities, seeking to stop the involvement of outsiders in the university elections.

“The Punjab Government has failed to hold student elections in any university or college of the state, but in Panjab University, their representatives remain present throughout the election process. Such elections are for the welfare of the students and seasoned politicians should not try to influence these. Yesterday, the students were canvassing peacefully and the MLA instigated his supporters against them. If representatives of any political group enter into the campus, we will confront them,” said Jodh Singh, president, Sath.

“The MLA openly threatened us. If they have any personal work, they can visit, but if they are here for politicking, no party will accept that. These are not state elections, but a platform for students. The authorities allow VIPs to come here with large number of supporters who have no fear of law,” said a representative of the SOI. While the entry of outsiders is a concern for the authorities, a small gate at the south (UIET) campus connecting Sector 25 colony remains unguarded.

Meanwhile, the university is likely to hold elections to the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council on September 8, sources confirmed. A formal announcement would be made after talks with the Administration, they said. “The Administration and the police have to be kept in the loop for making arrangements,” said an official.

Admn, cops to make arrangements

The university is likely to hold elections to the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council on September 8, sources confirm. A formal announcement will be made after discussions with the Administration, they say. “The Administration and the police have to be kept in the loop for making arrangements,” said an official. A notification is likely to be issued on August 29.

INSO’s gesture ahead of poll

Student body INSO handed over 10 washing machines and 11 sanitary pad dispensers to the university authorities. Though it claimed it to be one of its promises, the move is being seen as part of the “freebie culture”. “The goods were delivered in the presence of the authorities and they seemed happy accepting it,” said an official.

