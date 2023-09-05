PU POLLS: Gala time for some, trouble for others

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 4

While students enjoy the lively environment on the campus ahead of the elections, those residing on the campus and near colleges are facing inconvenience mainly due to restrictions on the movement of traffic.

The police have restricted vehicular movement on routes leading to DAV College, Sector 10, and GGDSD College, Sector 32. Some roads have been completely closed for vehicles and residents of nearby areas are being forced to opt for alternative routes.

“We had no other option, but to close some routes. The residents do complain, but we have no other way of preventing youths from making rounds of colleges in their swanky cars to grab attention,” said a police officer. The parking of vehicles outside these colleges has also been barred following which students are parking their vehicles in residential areas.

“We are facing traffic jams right outside our houses. These days, we have to think twice before taking out our cars,” said Col JP Singh (retd), a resident of Sector 10.

Ragini Manchanda of Sector 32 said, “I had to wait for 35 minutes to cross a 200 m stretch outside my house. The vehicular movement increases in the afternoon when a school near GGDSD College get over.”

“Vehicles not seen before are parked right outside our house. We sometimes have to call the police to identify the owners. I wonder what will happen in case of an emergency. We have pasted ‘no parking’ stickers at entry gates, but to no avail,” said Sourabh, a Sector 10 resident.

The elections to choose students’ representatives at both these colleges remain a high-pitch affair. Besides making regular security arrangements at all colleges, the police put special restrictions here to prevent any violent incident.

