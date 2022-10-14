PU POLLS: Groups go all out to woo students

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 13

From booze to pizza parties, students’ political groups contesting the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

Sources said bottles of liquor and pizza parties were being offered to students. Besides, unofficial get-togethers are lined-up for the weekend.

“This is a new normal. The closer the polling day, the more such things emerge on the campus. We spotted many people trying to take liquor on the campus. We can’t just stop everyone as other people (besides students) also live on the campus,” said a senior official of the university.

While the security personnel are trying their best to stop any such practice, dustbins carrying liquor bottles at various hostels just indicate such ‘treats’ going on at the university. “The students are mature enough to tackle such situations. They should not fall in the trap of such parties, which are offering these things to lure them,” said a senior official looking after the election process.

“Such exercise has been going on for many days and the distribution (of liquor and goodies) is made to senior-most representatives of parties. Smuggling a bottle or two inside the campus is not difficult,” said a representative of a student group.

Even the parking lots on the campus are abuzz with booze parties. Meanwhile, the Panjab University authorities opted to remain silent on the issue.

Bats, sticks, swords recovered from cars

The police, along with the PU security staff, have recovered baseball bats, sticks and swords from cars entering the campus. “We are taking stringent measures to avoid any untoward incident on the campus. The security has been beefed up at all entrance and exit points,” said Vikram Singh, chief of university security. Jasbir Singh, Sector 11 SHO, carried out an intensive checking on the campus.

Ban gunmen’s entry to campus: Cop

Gunmen were spotted accompanying youngsters at Student Centre. The police have asked the university authorities to issue orders or take steps to stop the entry of armed gunmen to the campus (unless there’s a big threat to the persons concerned). “No gunmen are allowed inside the campus unless there’s a big threat to the person concerned. We have asked the authorities to issue an order in this regard,” said a police official.