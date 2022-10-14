 PU POLLS: Groups go all out to woo students : The Tribune India

PU POLLS: Groups go all out to woo students

‘Booze’, pizza parties favourite tools

PU POLLS: Groups go all out to woo students

A gunman enters the Student Centre building on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 13

From booze to pizza parties, students’ political groups contesting the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

Sources said bottles of liquor and pizza parties were being offered to students. Besides, unofficial get-togethers are lined-up for the weekend.

“This is a new normal. The closer the polling day, the more such things emerge on the campus. We spotted many people trying to take liquor on the campus. We can’t just stop everyone as other people (besides students) also live on the campus,” said a senior official of the university.

While the security personnel are trying their best to stop any such practice, dustbins carrying liquor bottles at various hostels just indicate such ‘treats’ going on at the university. “The students are mature enough to tackle such situations. They should not fall in the trap of such parties, which are offering these things to lure them,” said a senior official looking after the election process.

“Such exercise has been going on for many days and the distribution (of liquor and goodies) is made to senior-most representatives of parties. Smuggling a bottle or two inside the campus is not difficult,” said a representative of a student group.

Even the parking lots on the campus are abuzz with booze parties. Meanwhile, the Panjab University authorities opted to remain silent on the issue.

Bats, sticks, swords recovered from cars

The police, along with the PU security staff, have recovered baseball bats, sticks and swords from cars entering the campus. “We are taking stringent measures to avoid any untoward incident on the campus. The security has been beefed up at all entrance and exit points,” said Vikram Singh, chief of university security. Jasbir Singh, Sector 11 SHO, carried out an intensive checking on the campus.

Ban gunmen’s entry to campus: Cop

Gunmen were spotted accompanying youngsters at Student Centre. The police have asked the university authorities to issue orders or take steps to stop the entry of armed gunmen to the campus (unless there’s a big threat to the persons concerned). “No gunmen are allowed inside the campus unless there’s a big threat to the person concerned. We have asked the authorities to issue an order in this regard,” said a police official.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
Nation

India, China back peaceful dialogue on Ukraine: Putin

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

13 sites allotted for sale of green firecrackers in UT

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season